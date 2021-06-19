William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 20,848 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Saia worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Shares of SAIA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.66. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

