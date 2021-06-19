William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 324,439 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 324,439 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.12 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

