William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 42,050 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FTI Consulting worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after buying an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $136.88 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

