William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 43,183 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $16,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $129.19 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.