William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Umpqua worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,540,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

