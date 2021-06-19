Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 18,601 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.63 million and a PE ratio of 30.45.

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

