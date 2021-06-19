Wings One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,698.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Wings has a market cap of $4.83 million and $23,698.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

