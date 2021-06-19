WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00409468 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

