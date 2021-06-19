WINk Market Capitalization Tops $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00440637 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

