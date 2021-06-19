WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Hits $12.15 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.15 million and $840,911.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00730316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00083639 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

