Woodcoin Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $466,010.87 and approximately $87,372.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,265.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.00 or 0.06223568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.01591763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00439543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00145426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00760242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00436184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00364990 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.