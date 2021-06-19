Wrapped NXM Price Tops $55.68 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.68 or 0.00156113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and $7.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00718274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00083045 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

