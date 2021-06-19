XinFin Network Price Up 36.3% Over Last Week (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $789.14 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.57 or 0.00920861 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000263 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,674,386,445 coins and its circulating supply is 12,274,386,445 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

