XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $215.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars.

