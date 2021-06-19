Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.55% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

