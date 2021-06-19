YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Hits $140,495.45

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $140,495.45 and $28.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,967.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.42 or 0.06178893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.31 or 0.01580048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00435300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00144902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.74 or 0.00774978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00439328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00360279 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

