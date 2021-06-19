YGGDRASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $347,581.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $347,581.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00718274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00083045 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

