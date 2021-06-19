YIELD App (YLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259,748.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $259,748.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,858,976 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

