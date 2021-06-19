Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1.90 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00138188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00183657 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.02 or 1.00301896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00849185 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

