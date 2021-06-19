Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $96,950.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

