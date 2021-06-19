yOUcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $293.48 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $293.48 million and approximately $17,141.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00719383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083132 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,612,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

