Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 646,887 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

