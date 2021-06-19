YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,323.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $22,323.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00140633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00863054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,475.17 or 0.99637631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,363,373 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

