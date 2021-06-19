Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $16.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $27.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $671.07. 1,610,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,087. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.87. The company has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

