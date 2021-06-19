Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.02. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,674. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

