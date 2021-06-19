Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.18 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

