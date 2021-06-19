Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $129.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.44 million and the highest is $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

