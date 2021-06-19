Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $127.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $519.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

