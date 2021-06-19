Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

