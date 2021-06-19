Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 183,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

