Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $29.35 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.27. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

