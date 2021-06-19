Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.43. 37,202,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,077,738. Microsoft has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.