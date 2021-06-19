Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.21. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

ROK stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $271.71. 1,466,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.90. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $202.02 and a twelve month high of $285.93. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.