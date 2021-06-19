Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock worth $9,297,676. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

