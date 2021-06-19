Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,575. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

