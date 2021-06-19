Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

ARDX stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.