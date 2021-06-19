Zacks: Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

