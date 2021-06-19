Zacks: Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.