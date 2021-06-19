Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.97. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $29.08. 10,228,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,518. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

