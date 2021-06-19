Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post sales of $393.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 2,550.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

