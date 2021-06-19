Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $485.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.