Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $540.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HSC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.