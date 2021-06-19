Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 billion and the highest is $15.75 billion. HP reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.