Zacks: Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $187.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.91 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $218.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

