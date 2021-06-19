Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

