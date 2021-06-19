Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.36. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $63.20. 1,841,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,949. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

