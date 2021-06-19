Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.36. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $63.20. 1,841,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,949. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.