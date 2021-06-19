Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.52 million and the highest is $192.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,206,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.