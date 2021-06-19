Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.