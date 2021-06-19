Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $140.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $562.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $610.91 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.21 on Friday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

