Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

