Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

